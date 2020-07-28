Thomas “Tommy” Hill, 62, of Atlantic, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at home.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Island Community Cemetery.
Tommy was a man of many talents and much knowledge. There wasn’t anything he did not know how to do or accomplish. His favorite pastimes were music and riding around in his big, blue Ford pickup truck. Anyone who knew Tommy knows what a hardworking man he was, and he was always willing to lend a hand no matter the task. There was not a lazy bone in his body. Among his many amazing traits, all who knew him could tell you he had a heart of pure gold and would give you the shirt off his back, if needed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lori Hill; daughters, Megan Vangelist and husband Jason, Alexis Hill and Ayden Hill; sons, Hunter Hill and Caleb Mendoza; grandchildren, Brailey Vangelist, Rachel Vangelist, Jason Vangelist and Bella Mendoza; father, Winston and wife Bertha; mother, Nancy; and siblings, Cindy Johnson, Warren Hill and Jeannie Owens.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
(Paid obituary)
