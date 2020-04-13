Geraldine Joyner Pate, 93, of Snow Hill, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Brookhaven Assisted Living Facility in Greenville. She has family in Carteret County.
Her family graveside service is Tuesday, and there will be a memorial service when conditions permit.
A native of Greene County, she was born Sept. 12, 1926, the daughter of Claude and Nina Joyner. She was a longtime and active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a Sunday School teacher and a leader in the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was known for her gardening, sewing, quilting and cooking. She was most happy when she could feed her family, neighbors and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilda Pate Barrow of Greenville; son, Preston Parks Pate Jr. and wife Pat of Newport; grandchildren, Melissa Culbreth and husband Jason of Raleigh, Andy Barrow and wife Carie of Greensboro, Randy Barrow and wife Jenny of Raleigh, Megan Myrick and husband David of Newport and Bryan Pate and wife Audrey of Geneva, Ohio; and great-grandchildren, Adam Barrow, Jonathan Barrow, James Barrow, Jack Barrow, Olivia Myrick, Bryce Pate and Parker Pate.
Geraldine was predeceased by her parents and husband, Preston Parks Pate.
Memorials can be sent to Staff Appreciation Fund, Brookhaven Assisted Living, 2105 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834, or to Community Home Care and Hospice, 159 E. Arlington Blvd., Suite F, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements are by Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service of Snow Hill. Online condolences can be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.
(Paid obituary)
