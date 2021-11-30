Dr. Robert “Bob” Anthony Barber Jr., 67, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with a time of sharing at 6:45 p.m., at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. A Mass honoring Bob’s life is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at St. Egbert Catholic Church with Father Thomas Davis officiating.
Bob was born September 30, 1954 in Erie, PA to Robert Anthony and Mary Jane (Considine) Barber. He graduated from Iroquois High School in Erie where he played football and was District Track Champion in high hurdles. He earned a BA in Environmental Biology from the University of Colorado-Boulder. Bob worked at MD Anderson Cancer Research Center in Houston in the Cancer Research Labs before returning to PA to acquire his Masters Degree in Biology from The Pennsylvania State University. He earned his Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from the University of Health Science in Kansas City and completed his Residency in Family Medicine at Clarion Hospital in Clarion, PA.
Dr. Bob practiced medicine in Townville, Fryburg, and DuBois, PA before moving to Morehead City, NC to continue serving patients there until his retirement.
Robert was a member of St. Egbert Catholic Church and also the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Mary Kirk Barber of Morehead City; daughter, Megan Barber of Morehead City; two brothers, John Barber and wife, Bridget of Erie, PA, Charles Barber and wife, Charise of Erie, PA; two sisters, Mary Jane Barber-Tanner of Erie, PA, Alida Barber Burkhardt and husband, Doug of Erie, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Jane Barber.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.