Muriel Wilda Salter, 80, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Cherry Point Bay Nursing Center in Havelock.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her daughter, Lula Futrell and husband Joseph of Newport; son, Craig Cottle of Robson, W.Va.; sister, Mabel Mason of Summerville, S.C.; grandchildren, Megan Wildcat and husband Devyn and Jennifer Jones; great-grandchild, Rhett Wildcat; and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lula Coleman; and several sisters and brothers.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
