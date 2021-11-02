CW4 Robert K. Garner, U.S. Army Retired, 83, of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, officiated by Rev. Jim Buchholz. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
