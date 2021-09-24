Peter David Ciaccio, 82, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Queens, New York and formerly lived in Morehead City, NC. While in Morehead City, he was a member of the Elks Lodge, Power Squadron and All Saints Episcopal Church. He was a current member of St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in St. Johns, FL. He loved his family, fishing, boating and traveling by RV. He also enjoyed getting together with friends for a weekly game of poker.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jean Marie Ciaccio of St. Augustine, Fl; Daughter, Rhonda Jean Smith; son in law, Terry Michael Smith; grandchildren, Ashley Nicole Smith and Zachary Michael Smith; brother Joseph Ciaccio; and sister in law Debbie Ciaccio; Nieces and nephew, Rachel, Rene, Dina and Johnny.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Clara Ciaccio; sister, Catherine Briggs; sons, Officer Peter David Ciaccio of New York (EOW 2/12/2015) and Officer Robert Alan Williams of West Palm Beach, FL ( EOW 8/16/2021)
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223 (904) 288-0025. hgmandarin.com
