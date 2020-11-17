Jewell Hester Green, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Andrew Green and the Rev. William Snow. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jewell was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Morehead City to the late James and Katherine Hester. She loved the Lord and was a pillar of faith at her church, St. Stephens AME Zion Church in Morehead City. She retired from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where she worked faithfully for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Maria Green Allen and husband Orlando of Fayetteville, Ga., Constance Yelverton and husband Roger of Wake Forest, Jewell Green Watkins of College Park, Ga., and Arlene Green Smith of Texas; son, Delmus L. Green and wife Olinda of New Bern; brothers, Osborne Hester of Manteo and Ulrich Hester of Florida; 31 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Delmus Green; son, Eric Martin Green; and brother, James Hester.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
