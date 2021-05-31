Elizabeth Lynn DiFlauro, 83, of Hubert, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bear Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Terry Golden officiating.
She is survived by sons, Leroy Richard Straub Jr. and Terry Dale Straub, both of Hubert, and Duane “Doodle” Lynn Straub of Cedar Point; stepdaughter, Christina DiFlauro of Colorado Springs, Colo.; stepsons, John DiFlauro of Ft Wayne, Ind., and Fredrick DiFlauro of Chaparral of New Mexico; and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “D” DiFlauro; sister, Sylvia Lynn; and brother, Herlin Lynn.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Bear Creek Baptist ChurchYouth Fund, 116 Great Neck Landing Road, Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
