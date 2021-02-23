James Ronald "Ronnie" Kelly, 83, of Newport, passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City surrounded by his family.
His service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. James United Methodist Church in Newport, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Ronnie was born in Newport Sept. 3, 1937, to James “Jim” Kelly and Clara Lewis Kelly. He graduated from Newport High School in 1955.
Ronnie was a lifelong farmer. He grew tobacco, corn and soybeans and raised pigs and beef cattle. He loved the land and enjoyed his collection of antique International Harvester tractors and implements. His restored Farmall and Case IH tractors, a favorite feature of the annual Newport Christmas Parade. Nothing made him prouder than to watch his grandson, son, nephew and friends driving them. He believed in tithing and was a loyal supporter of St. James United Methodist Church.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 63 years and high school sweetheart, Pat Reynolds Kelly of the home; his daughter, Tammy Kelly and fiancé Freddie Harris of Louisburg; his son, Todd Kelly and wife Sherry of Newport; and his grandson, Travis Kelly and wife Blayke of Clayton. He is also survived by his twin brothers, Earl and wife Lynn of Newport and Allen and wife Joan of Raleigh; niece, Melissa Kelly-Nielsen and her children; his sister, Frances Kelly Corbett and husband Bill of Newport; his nephew, Brian Kelly and partner Britni Simmons; great-niece, Isla Grace of Clayton; and special brother-in-law, Victor Reynolds.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church Community Life Center Fund, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
