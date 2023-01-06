Shirley Ann Edwards Wolfe, 68, of Newport, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 8th at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cedar Point officiated by Rev. Jeremy Wakefield. Interment will follow at the Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, January 7th at Munden Funeral Home.
Shirley was born on May 12, 1954, in Newport News, Virginia, to the late Alexander and Margaret Edwards.
She is survived by her children, Will Wolfe and wife Rimma and Annette Jordan and husband Dane; sister, Linda Marshall; and grandchildren, Amelia Wolfe, Emma Jordan and Harold Jordan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Wolfe, on April 16, 2020, and her sister, Jean Edwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 120 Bell St., Cedar Point, NC 28584.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.