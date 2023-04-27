Connie Follum, 80, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at her home.
Connie was born on December 3,1942, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Margaret Ashton. As a child, she moved with her family to Lewiston, New York, where she spent the majority of her life. Connie worked in the pharmaceutical industry and later for the North Carolina Public Schools. After retiring, Connie moved to Beaufort, where she loved puttering around her house and yard. On any given day, you could also find her pedaling her bicycle around town, being sure to stop at the “book boxes” to make an exchange or stopping to chat with friends and neighbors.
Connie is survived by her son, John Follum (Lisa) of Newcomb, Maryland, and her daughters, Robin Sprowl (Josh) of Beaufort, and Melinda Freeman (Christopher) of Mooresville, NC.
Connie was known as Grandma Con (or Con for short) by her grandchildren. Lauren Barber (Matt), Jonathan Sprowl (Ashley), Meghan, Bridget and Jackson Follum, and Katie and Connor Freeman.
Connie’s favorite pastime was playing cards, especially with her grandchildren. In her later years she always anticipated the visits from her 5 great grandchildren, Luke, Ella, Molly and Jayce Barber and Owen Sprowl, by having special treats and favorite toys waiting for them. When she was able, Connie attended One Harbor Church in Beaufort.
Connie is also survived by her brothers, Bob and Paul Ashton and her sister, Patricia Gordon, along with their families. She is preceded in death by two sisters Peggy Ashton and Susan Fulmer.
There will be a private family celebration of Connie’s life at a later date.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
