Arland Leva Bell, 75, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Epperson. The interment will be private. Friends are welcome to attend the service. However, in order to provide social distancing, the funeral home asks friends to remain in their cars, the service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Arland Bell was born in Washington, N.C., to Roger R. Bell and Louise Bell and moved back to Havelock as a small boy. Arland attended Havelock schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and graduated from Havelock High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended N.C. State University and then moved to Whiteville to work as a store manager for Sears and Roebuck. Whiteville is where he met and married his wife, Jane, in 1965. They lived in Marion and Pulaski, Va., prior to moving back to Havelock in 1974. Arland worked at the Sears and Roebuck in Morehead City, Dick Parker Ford and BB&T Insurance before retiring.
After moving back to Havelock in 1974, Arland was active in his community. He was a charter member of Cherry Point Baptist Church, where he served in many roles over the years, including deacon, Sunday school director, youth teacher, youth choir director and assistant adult choir director. He was a dedicated advocate of church music and a loyal choir member for more than 45 years.
Arland served as a member of the Craven County Board of Education from July 18, 1990, to Nov. 30, 2002. He was also a member of the Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative Board of Directors for the last 20 years.
Arland was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his family, friends and the city of Havelock, and he made sure everyone knew it.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Bell of Havelock; daughter, Missy Murphy and husband Jeff of Swansboro; son, Willie Bell of Havelock; sister, Talitha “Lisa” Boyd and husband Tommy of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; brothers, Gene Bell and wife Suzanne of Havelock, Robert “Wistar” Bell of Havelock and Roger Bell and wife Jane of Pulaski, Va.; two grandchildren, Katie and Ethan of Swansboro; nine nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; stepmother, Joyce Bell; and nephews, Roger Brandon Bell, James Arland Bell and Brian Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mr. Bell to Cherry Point Baptist Church at 212 Church Road, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.