Capt. David Willis, Beaufort
Captain David T. Willis of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at home A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 30 at 10am, at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Clifton Dawes, Havelock
Clifton Dawes 71, of Havelock, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
BARBARA J. MARKS, Morehead City
Loving Mother and devoted wife, Barbara J. Marks, 88 of Morehead City, NC, passed away April 27, 2022. Barbara was born on May 11, 1933, in Endicott, New York, to the late George and Beula Harbst. She and her husband, Beal, moved from Owego, NY to Morehead City, NC and were active members of the Carteret County communities where they resided for over 40 years.
BETTY CAROL SAMPSON, Cedar Point
Betty Carol Sampson, 72, of Cedar Point, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WINIFRED LITCHFIELD, Havelock
Winifred Litchfield, 76, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JOHN JOSEPH SLENZO JR., Marshallberg
John Joseph Slenzo Jr., 73, of Marshallberg and formerly of Coxsackie, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home. John was born on May 12, 1948, in Catskill New York, to the late John and Lottie Slenzo. He grew up in Coxsackie where he spent most of his life working as a Corrections Officer for the State of New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.