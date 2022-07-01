Kenneth Freeman, Beaufort
Kenneth Freeman, 89, of Beaufort, died on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Doris Wright, Beaufort
Doris Wright, 89, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Joseph "Joe" Pires, Havelock
MGYSGT Joseph “Joe” Michael Pires USMC (RET), 47, of Havelock, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center of Greenville. Joe was born on January 3, 1975, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Joseph and Jeanne Pires. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Joe served in the USMC for over 22 years, eventually achieving the highest enlisted rank as E-9 Master Gunnery Sergeant.
Willa White
Willa White, 68, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LESLIE HAROLD STOVER, Cary
Leslie Harold Stover, 72, of Cary, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Cary Rehab Facility. A graveside service will be held at 3pm, on Sunday, July 10th, at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.