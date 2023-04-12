Helen Irene Hermanson Carico, age 93, arrived in the presence of Jesus on March 7, 2023, from Mountain Ridge Nursing Home in Black Mountain, North Carolina.
She was a faithful wife of 61 years to the late Howard Ellis Carico. Her life was a testimony of the love she had for Jesus. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Black Mountain.
She was born on August 28, 1929, in Sanborn, NY, to the late Leroy and Helen Hermanson. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and burial will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Celebrate Recovery c/o Mountain View Baptist Church, 2221 N. Fork Right Fork Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.