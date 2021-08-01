Margaret Hamilton Nobles Scibeck, 78, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home.
A private memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday Aug. 7 at her home.
Margaret was born on August 18, 1942, in Greenville, North Carolina, to the late John Everett Nobles and Rena Hamilton Nobles. In 1960, she graduated from Rose High School. She debuted in 1961, and lived life her way. After her debut she moved to New York City and stayed at the Mary Washington Hotel for women and modeled for Macy’s. Her looks were stunning, only surpassed by her personality. She had the good fortune to meet her soul mate, Dick Baxter, her husband of 48 years, and travel the world with him during his overseas assignments with the Marine Corps. She loved her sons, Charles, an administrator at The Citadel, and her younger son Richard, who returned to Morehead City to care for her and his father in the final stages of their life. Richard would only leave them to return to his alma mater for football games. Roll Tide!
Her friends were and still are more numerous than can be stated here. You all know who you are, and you know how much you meant to her. Her sons want to thank their god mothers, Susan Parker and Lori Henry, who had a special place in Margaret’s family. She loved her friends like she loved her family.
If you didn’t like what she had to say, or how she lived her life, Margaret would most likely say, “Kiss my … at the Hotel Buster.” On that note, she wishes you all the best and will see you sooner than you may think.
She is survived by sons, Charles Lee Cansler III and wife Donna of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Richard Baxter Scibeck, Jr. and wife Andrea of Atlantic Beach, North Carolina; sister, Eliza Nobles Worthington and husband Bob of Morehead City, North Carolina; brother, Judge John Everett Nobles, Jr. and wife Emily of Morehead City, North Carolina; grandchildren, William, Elizabeth and Catherine Cansler, all of St. Simons Island, Georgia; and nieces and nephews, Rena Davis, Rob Worthington, Emily Preiss, and John Nobles III.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Col. Richard Scibeck (USMC Retired); and nephew, Hamilton Nobles.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Salvation Army, 2800 Bridges St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
