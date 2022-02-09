Marilyn DeVries, of Cary, N.C., and formerly of Emerald Isle, N.C., passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
She is survived by her son Don and wife Trisha DeVries, daughter Valerie and husband Scott Cole, son Kevin and wife Julie DeVries, and by her 18 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was born to Stanley and Ruth Wenal and raised on their small farm in New Jersey. There she learned to work hard, waste nothing, be true to family, and live joyfully. She worked her way through Trenton State Teachers College, hiked the Swiss Alps as an exchange student, was crowned "Miss" this and that, and landed on magazine covers. She married her college sweetheart and first husband, Air Force Lieutenant and pilot Don Duncan in 1957. Sadly, within three months of their wedding, Don died in a plane crash. Just over two years later, Marilyn married the second love of her life, Bob DeVries, with whom she built a long and fruitful life in the southeast--Richmond, Va., and Emerald Isle, N.C.--till Bob passed away just a few years ago.
With her degree in education, Marilyn taught at nearly every level from Preschool to 12th grade. She led numerous prayer groups and Bible studies, including the popular "Bible Precepts", which she taught for years in Morehead City, N.C. She excelled in painting, quilting, sewing, and all sorts of arts and crafts. Later in life, she and Bob mastered the craft of wildlife wood carvings and blessed many with gifts of their handiwork. In spite of her many talents, all that knew Marilyn counted her greatest ministry the gift of sunny joy and bright optimism by faith in the Lord Jesus.
A small, family funeral was held January 31, 2022. Friends and admirers may consider making a donation to Marilyn's niece and husband, Kim and Rick Parker, missionaries to unreached peoples along the Amazon. You may use the following link: https://give.wol.org/03608C. Or send a check payable to "Word of Life Fellowship," adding on the memo line: "Rick Parker, Jr., Manaus River Project." Mail to Word of Life Fellowship, P.O.Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY, 12870.
