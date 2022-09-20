Monroe Johnson, Morehead City
Monroe Johnson, 81, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Beaufort at his sister’s home. Monroe was a member of Glad Tidings Church of Morehead City. He also was the owner and operator of Monroe Johnson Construction.
Kayla Davis, Gloucester
Kayla Davis, 30, of Gloucester, NC passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BOBBIE S. MIZE, Cape Carteret
Bobbie S. Mize, 87, of Cape Carteret, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, with Rev. Patrick Whaley officiating.
