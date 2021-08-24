Marcia Horton Jordan, 78, of Cape Carteret, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, due to a fall at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston - Salem.
A celebration of life service is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Clubb officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck Jordan; son, Jay Mulwee; daughters, Amy Jordan Setzer and Anne Jordan Edmundson; sister, Barbara O’Conner (Rick); grandchildren, Caroline, Meredith, Robert and Jordan.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Baptist Children’s Home, 111 Sneed Dr., Clyde, NC 28721.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home, 103 W. Franklin St., Louisburg, NC. www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
