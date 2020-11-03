Jerry Thomas Murphy, 87, of Marshallberg, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level after a brief illness.
His graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jones family cemetery in Marshallberg with Pastor Charles Tyler officiating.
Jerry was born July 5, 1933, to the late Harry Edward and Rosa Lewis Murphy. He was the last of six children, growing up in the heart of the Marshallberg community and graduating from Smyrna High School in 1951.
He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served in the Korean Conflict during that time. He was a proud Korean-Era Veteran.
Jerry retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1993 after 30 years as a survey technician and later worked at Aviation Fuel Terminal as a security guard.
Jerry was a member of the Island Road Baptist Church and the Crissie Wright Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Duke University basketball fan.
Jerry is survived by his sons, Doug and wife Terri of Tacoma, Wash., and Ken of Tri-Cities, Wash. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kelli, Nichole and Chad.
In addition to his parents; his brothers, Harry Jr., Joe, Earl and James; and his sister, Julia; Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Jr.
Memorial gifts may be made to Meals on Wheels, 119 Scott Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
