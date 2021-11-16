James Ross Sr., 81, of New Bern, passed away Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Bayview Nursing Home in New Bern.
Mr. Ross will be laid to rest at Greenleaf Funeral Home in New Bern.
James was born in New Bern, North Carolina, on November 27, 1939, to the late John and Oleta Ross. He worked faithfully with the Singer Sewing Company and with Sprint. As a proud Elk Lodge member, James was pleased to join in their mission in supporting each other, American patriotism and serving the community through various benevolent programs.
He is survived by his sons, James F. Ross Jr. and wife Vivian of Newport and Marvin Timothy Ross and wife Wendy of Stella; brothers, Herbert Ross and wife Opal of Tarboro and John Riley Ross Jr. and wife Sallie of Delmar, CA; companion, Gwen Moore of New Bern; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Cowell Ross; and brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Faye Ross.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
