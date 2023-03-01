Thomas “Tom” Arthur Turner Jr., 57, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 7th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by B.J. Tosto. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, March 6th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Tom was born on February 2, 1966, to the late Thomas Turner Sr. and Virginia “Ginger” Williams Turner. He was born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, where he worked as an I.T. Specialist for Carteret County. Tom had a passion for music, gardening, computers, loved fishing, cooking and was a grill master with barbeque.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rochelle Turner; brother, Durwood Sanderson (Molly) of Polson, Montana; nieces, Annabel Lee Coleman (Kyle) of Morehead City and Tracie Sanderson Partee of San Antonio, TX; mother and father-in-law, John and Faye Tunnell of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Renee Morris of Otway; brothers-in-law, Lincoln Morris of Otway and Jonathan Tunnell of Morehead City; numerous cousins and friends; and his dogs, Dixie and Rebel.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Francis Sanderson Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
