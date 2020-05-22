Ruth Ann Jones Mottolo, 78, of Mill Creek, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
Her funeral service is tentatively set for 2 p.m. Monday, July 6 at Mt. Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Doug Randall. Interment to follow at Hardesty family cemetery.
Ruth was born April 10, 1942, at Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, in Morehead City. She was the baby of the family and joined her older siblings, Kenneth Jones, Bill Jones and Louise Jones Smith at their home in Mill Creek.
Ruth attended Newport Consolidated School from elementary through high school, where she played basketball and enjoyed her best friends, Judy Hooper, Margaret Dixon and the late Shelva Mann, who she remained friends with throughout her life.
After high school, Ruth left the country life in Mill Creek to live with her brother, Bill Jones, and his family in Woburn, Mass. Through her sister-in-law Lena’s family, she met the love of her life, Eugene Roger Mottolo Sr. They were married at Saint Anthony’s in Woburn, Mass., Sept. 3, 1961, and then settled in Tewksbury, Mass. Ruth loved her Mottolo family as much as her own and is an “honorary” Italian.
While in Massachusetts, Ruth and Gene welcomed Kathy Lynn Mottolo and Eugene Roger Mottolo Jr. to their family. Ruth and Gene were doting and loving parents to them.
In the early 1970s, Ruth and Gene moved their family back to Mill Creek to be close to her parents.
Her lifelong goal was to become a teacher, and she was a substitute teacher for many years at Newport Elementary School. When her children were older, she went back to school and earned her degree from East Carolina University, which was one of her proudest accomplishments.
Ruth taught for many years at Graham A. Barden in Havelock with her teammates and friends, Linda Mann and Julia Bragg.
Her other great love was Mount Pleasant Free Will Baptist Church, which she attended since she was a child. She played piano, sang with her cousin and friend Kay Whaley, taught Sunday school and was secretary of the church.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Lynn Mottolo and her husband Bob Mays and Eugene Roger Mottolo Jr. and his wife Lynnette Mottolo. She leaves her beloved grandchildren, Ashley Peele, Zachary Peele and his wife Kaitlyn, Pierce Gemborys, Isabella Gemborys, Landon Mottolo and Mackenzie Mottolo. She had one great-grandchild, Violet Peele, that she loved. She also leaves a brother, Bill Jones; a sister, Louise Smith and her husband Manly; and nephew, Keith Grenke, the son of her deceased beloved brother Kenneth. Ruth also leaves many nieces and nephews on both the Jones and Mottolo sides of the family who she loved dearly. Also remembered are Kafer Peele, who she loved like a son; and granddaughter, Alexa Dotson.
Ruth has now joined her love, Gene, in heaven, as well as her parents, Willie and Madeline Jones; her brother, Kenneth Jones; and sister-in-law, Lena Jones.
