Timothy George Burgess, 73, of New Bern, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home in Havelock.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
He was born in New Bedford, Mass., Aug. 26, 1947. Tim attended Havelock High School and graduated in 1965. He also attended Carteret County Community College. He started working for the federal government in a civil service position in 1967. Ultimately retiring from the Naval Air Rework Facility of the Marine Corp Air Station at Cherry Point as a senior manager.
Tim loved life and family, including his beloved dachshund Sasha, as well as playing golf and traveling. He worked hard and played hard. He always lent a helping hand to friends in need or just as a favor or friendly gesture because he was that kind of guy.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Temple Burgess of New Bern; daughter, Bridgette Burgess Bosmans of New Bern; siblings, Thomas Leonard Burgess and partner Damon Downing of Washington, D.C., and Sharlene Burgess-Foley and husband Brian Foley of Havelock; granddaughter, Kaitlin Chesney of Kenly; great-granddaughter, Emaleigh Lassiter of Kenly; stepdaughter, Shannon Marie Laverty Peralta of Brooksville, Fla.; stepgranddaughter, Brianna Browning of Cutler Bay, Fla., and Cecilia Rodriguez of Haymarket, Va.; stepgreat-grandchildren, Mark Browning and Olivia Robin Browning, both of Cutler Bay, Fla.; first wife, Diane Lambright Berry of New Bern; and second wife, Joyce M. Burgess of Greenville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Leonard Burgess and Annette Madeline Henry Burgess-Fuld; and his brother, infant Burgess.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of him to St. James Relay for Life online at stjamesrelay.org/; The Bike Box Project, Pedaling for Parkinson's,405 Harbor Drive, New Bern, NC 28560 or online at bikeboxproject.org; or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
(Paid obituary)
