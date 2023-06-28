Deborah Jones, Morehead City
Deborah Johnson Jones, 69, of Morehead City, and formerly of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Leslie Pake, Bettie
Leslie Marvin Pake, 66, of Bettie, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at North River Methodist Church, with Jay Noe officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery. Leslie was a lifetime member of North River Methodist Church, he retired from Cherry Point after thirty years of service and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Evelyn Johnson
Evelyn Johnson, 81, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes can be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements are entrusted to Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
WILLIAM "LARRY" GARNER, Morehead City
William "Larry" Garner, 87, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away the morning of Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Garner's funeral arrangements and a full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
ROCKY TAYLOR, Gales Creek
Rocky Taylor, 67, of Gales Creek, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements and full obituary are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GLADYS M. MAKARA, Newport
Gladys M. Makara, 98, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her full obituary will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
