Francis E. Precht, 92, of Morehead City, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Francis was a proud graduate of St John’s Univ, Director of Information Technology, avid hunter and sailor.
Loving husband for over 70 years to Margaret. Devoted father of Virginia (Michael) Alestra, Joann Cleary, Michael (Lynn) Precht, Gregory (Diane) Precht and Christopher Precht. Cherished grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 8. Caring brother to Charles Precht.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Broad Street Clinic in Francis’ name would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
