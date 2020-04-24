Roberta Radar Rouse, 95, of Swansboro, died peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Carolina Rivers Nursing and Rehab Center in Jacksonville.
Her graveside service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Seaside Memorial Park with the Rev. Ron Gurganus officiating.
She was born May 14, 1924, the daughter of the late, Charles and Pauline Engle Radar. She was known as Shorty, Mama Shorty or Nan to those who knew her.
She was a coal miner’s daughter from Blackey, Ky., and the value of hard work was instilled in her at an early age. Her family moved to Baltimore, Md., to find work when World War II began. While working at the Glen L. Martin aircraft factory making military planes for the war, she met the love of her life, James Abner Rouse, and they were married in 1943. Following the war, they moved with their two children to Greene County, where they worked on the Rouse family farm and operated a country store at Wooten’s Crossroads. In 1958, the family relocated to Hubert. There, Shorty played as integral role in the successful gas station/grocery store and mobile home park businesses which she and James operated for several decades.
Shorty was a member of Swansboro United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Additionally, she was active in numerous civic organizations, such as the Ladies Auxiliary at Onslow Memorial Hospital, Hubert Homemaker’s Club, the American Business Women’s Association and the Order of the Eastern Star. Among the many things that she enjoyed were loving her grandchildren and pets, working in her large garden and beautiful yard, doing projects of all descriptions, cooking Southern comfort meals, traveling, RV camping and playing cards with friends. She was forever busy doing something.
Her generosity, loving nature, feistiness and work ethic will most definitely be remembered by those who were blessed to be her friend or a member of her family.
She is survived by daughter, Jeanie Rouse of Spartanburg, S.C.; son, Jim Rouse and wife Lynn of Swansboro; grandchildren, Kathy and husband Buddy, Melissa and husband David, Kim and husband Michael, Shawn and wife Sarah and Jimmy; great-grandchildren, Jake and wife Lynn Ann, Sarah, Emily, David, Sydney, Macey, Josh and wife Amanda, Ashleigh, Christopher, Jeremy, Nicole and Cameron; great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley, James, Mason, Kalib, Hayden, Carson and Jack.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Swansboro United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
