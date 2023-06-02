Russell Robertson, Morehead City
Russell "Russ" Robertson, 82, of Morehead City passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
ELOISE "EASE" BELL TURNER, Harlowe
Eloise “Ease” Bell Turner, 95, of Harlowe, North Carolina, went home to be with the Lord, while surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Eloise was born in Harlowe, North Carolina, on July 17, 1927, to the late Armistead Nash Bell and Pearl Small Bell.
