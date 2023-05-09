Master Sergeant, Gregory David Trent, USAF Retired, 54, of Lompoc, California, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 12th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Gregory was born on January 3, 1969, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Robert and Carol Trent. The family had many fond memories of their time in Morehead City, North Carolina, during his early years. In his high school years, the family moved to Japan where Gregory graduated from the Military Defense School in Okinawa. His dedication to our country was seen throughout his lifetime including his honorable service in the United States Air Force. Retiring as a Master Sergeant, Gregory went on to work as a contractor with U.S. Space Command. His commitment to defending his country carried on as he worked for the Department of Defense and was involved in the launching of satellites among other vital assignments.
Those left to treasure his memory are his wife, Velinda Guerro Trent of the home; parents, Robert and Carol Trent of Morristown, Tennessee; and brother, Robert Trent Jr. of Mississippi.
Gregory was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Ryan Trent.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
