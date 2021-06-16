Barbara Veronica Wightman Gariba, 78, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home, amongst loved ones, having fought a short and courageous battle with cancer.
The family will hold a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. At a later date, there will be a burial in Papworth Everard, England, where she will join her husband, David, overlooking the fields of their beloved English countryside.
Barbara was born March 12, 1943, in Georgetown, British Guiana, now Guyana, South America, to the late Harold and Lucille Gariba. She is the second oldest of 13 siblings.
She met her husband, David, while he was in Guyana with the British Army on a peacekeeping mission. Barbara began her first, but not her last, transatlantic voyage on the S.S. Montserrat as she immigrated to England, where they married. They remained married for 48 years before David’s passing. Their marriage produced four loving children in Mark, David, Ian and Kym.
They enjoyed traveling together throughout the British Isles with their family on numerous car trips, coach tours and camping adventures. They also traveled abroad to Guyana and the U.S., where ultimately another adventure called.
Always a loving wife and a willing partner in her husband’s dreams, they made the decision to immigrate to the U.S. She embarked on her second transatlantic voyage to fulfill this dream on their wedding anniversary in 1981. They settled in Morehead City, ultimately with three of their teenagers, Mark having already launched his military career with the British Army. They raised and launched their children, who all set out on their own life paths across the globe.
In their later years, they enjoyed time together traversing the U.S. They made frequent drives to the mountains and coastal communities and even one spectacular drive all the way to the west coast. Their time traveling brought them many miles of enjoyment. She enjoyed a quiet retirement, caring for her ailing mother, then her husband, Barbara devoted her time to ensuring her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren knew they were loved and always had a welcoming home to visit.
Affectionately called Babs, Barbie, Mum, Grandma Barbara and Nana, she was devoted to the Lord at a very early age. She was revered in the kitchen and internationally known for her curry, roti and infamous sausage rolls. She was a kind soul who personified servant leadership. She enjoyed watching the international tennis circuit, premier league football and British dramas.
She is survived by her children, Mark Wightman and wife Jean of Colchester, England, David and wife Kelly of The Woodlands, Texas, Ian and wife Chris of Sanford and Kym and husband Jason Morton of Newport. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Lindsey Jonesman and husband Tom, Doug Morton and wife Jasmine, Niki Wightman, Josh Morton and wife Madison, Brittany Benners and husband Tom, Camden Straw, Rosie Wightman, Boston Straw, Lexington Straw, Parker Straw, Dallas Straw, Samuel Wightman and Jessie Wightman; six great-grandchildren, Ian Morton, Jackson Morton, Austin Faires, Toby Jonesman, Douglas Morton and Zora Jonesman; and her siblings, Pamela Lupton, Lloyd Gariba, Michael Gariba, Richard Gariba, Raymond Gariba, Desiree-Ann Cowan, Tessa Jones, Jacquelin Carter, Valrie Naraine and Alwin Gariba.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Harold and Lucille; and brothers, Kenrick and Phillip.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, if inclined you make a donation to the 3HC Hospice organization and/or the Duchene Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
