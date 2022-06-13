Rev. Michael J. Relyea, 79, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the home of his daughter.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 17th, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Morehead City.
Michael was born on June 10, 1942, in Faribault, Minnesota, to the late Kenneth and Ruth Relyea. Following high school, he bravely served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After his time in the military, Michael’s love for the Lord led him to become an Episcopal Priest. His ministry was primarily in the New York City area where he served as an Associate Pastor at St. Mark's Church in-the-Bowery. During the week, Michael worked as a Tax Investigator for New York City, but his ministry was his true passion and hobby. In 2012, he and his wife, Marlene, moved to Carteret County where they became members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene Relyea of the home; daughter, Nikki McCarthy and husband Kevin of Beaufort; son, Benjamin Relyea of Atlantic Beach; and granddaughter, Lala Michelle McCarthy of Beaufort.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael’s name may be made to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2005 Arendell Street, Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
