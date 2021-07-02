Ralph Neal Eubanks, 84, of Beaufort, passed away at a hospice center in Richmond, Ky., attended by his wife, Patricia Eubanks, and daughter, Alison Eubanks Craig.
His memorial service was held Thursday at Midway Baptist Church in Midway, Ky. in the Fellowship Hall.
Ralph was born to Luther Eubanks and Ruth Hardy Eubanks December 15, 1937, in the small community of South River, 20 miles north of Beaufort. He was the youngest of 13 children, and is survived by his wife, Patricia Rogers Eubanks; and three children, Ralph “Rafe” Eubanks Jr. of Amarillo, Texas, Kathy McInvale of Tybee Island, Ga. and Alison Craig of Midway, Ky.; as well as his sister, Mabel Courtney of New Bern. There were many other nieces, nephews and extended family, but he thought of his niece Burnice Stilley as his “little sister.”
Ralph had three natural grandchildren, Heather Craig, Nicholas Craig and Parker Craig all of Midway, Ky. He also loved his step-grandchildren, Katie Miller and Kathy Catino.
Ralph worked for AT&T/Southern Bell/BellSouth for 40 years from 1956-1996, and then in retirement started as a telephone contractor engineer for another five years, working for Parsons and Byers Engineering.
He remained actively engaged in his community of Asheville as a poll worker for the Republican Party and other part-time work with Lowes Home Improvement and The Asheville School and Clyde A Erwin High Schools.
Ralph’s real passion outside of work was Amateur HAM Radio (his call sign KK4FC). He began the amateur radio club in Charlotte, teaching classes for new people to be trained and licensed, as well as raising funds to put radio equipment in local schools and in the Discovery Place museum in Charlotte. His HAM radio rig was beside his hospice bed, comforting him despite being unable to use it due to his onset of Alzheimer's disease.
Arrangements were by Care Cremations and Funeral Home of Lexington, Ky.
