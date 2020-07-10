John Joseph Hopkins Jr., 72, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Isaac Walton House in Stella.

John was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Kristal Hopkins of the home; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Wrubel.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kirincic.

Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.