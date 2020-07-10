John Joseph Hopkins Jr., 72, of Swansboro, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date at the Isaac Walton House in Stella.
John was a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Kristal Hopkins of the home; and stepdaughter, Jennifer Wrubel.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Kirincic.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
