Mr. Samuel "Wayne" Best Sr.,79, of Morehead City, entered into the presence of the Lord the evening of Sunday, February 26, 2023.
A visitation will be held at Munden Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. His Funeral Service will be held at Munden Funeral Home at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, officiated by The Rev. John H. Grayson. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina Veteran's Cemetery, Jacksonville, N.C.
Wayne was born on June 30, 1943, to George and Polly Best. He attended Morehead City School until joining the Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, he operated as a linguist with a tour in Turkey. Returning home, he had a variety of occupations but ultimately was drawn to the ministry. He was ordained to the ministry in Mound, Texas on February 11, 1979. Entering Mary Hardin Baylor University with his oldest daughter Rene’ Schoppe to study Theology all the while preaching and teaching in multiple churches. He continued going to school while operating as a bivocational pastor and supporting his family.
He moved back to Morehead City in 1986 and eventually married Patricia Nelson Best on Oct. 30, 1987. He worked as a pre-need counselor with Munden Funeral Home and went on to get his funeral service license at Fayetteville Technical College. His ministry continued with 3 major pastorates, Open Door Baptist Church, Cove City Missionary Baptist Church, and Pelletier First Missionary Baptist Church. He performed many funeral services and weddings in Carteret County.
Wayne was gifted in many ways but particularly he had the gifts of mercy and discernment. He was known to be a teacher of the Gospel and could bring to life the scriptures in order to deepen others understanding of the Word. He loved to tell parables and stories from the Bible.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Best; sons, Samuel Wayne Best Jr. of Salado, TX, Daniel Best and his wife Amy Best of Gatesville, TX, and Jeffrey Todd Nelson of Newport, NC; daughters, Rene’ Schoppe and husband George Schoppe of Gatesville, TX, Denise Kleschick and husband Jim Kleshick of Gatesville, TX, Angela Nikerson of Houston, Tx, and Kim Bradley and husband Trey Bradley of Morehead City, NC; grandchildren, Rebekah Durbin, Christopher Schoppe, Peyton Best, Reagan Webb, Hope Kellerman, Keldon Kellerman, Deckard Kellerman, Avery Sims, Calee Schiff, Caden Best, Cole Best, Morgan Bradley, and Jake Bradley; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Kellerman and Melody Schoppe; and multiple nieces and nephews not listed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Best, Billy Best, and Bobby Best; and sisters, Sally McDonald and Geri Kargol.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
