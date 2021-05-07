Charles “Charlie” Lord, 71, of Newport, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by his loving family.
There will be no service.
Originally from Springfield, Ill., Charlie was a skilled meat-cutter who relocated to North Carolina 31 years ago to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Charlie enjoyed animals, nurturing friendships in his coastal community, cooking, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Cynthia “Cindy” Lord of Newport; son, Larry Lord of Newport; grandchild, Taylor; sisters, Patty Lewis, Diane Bier, Elaine Howe, Bonnie Killen and Kathy Ashenfelter; and brother, Don Lord.
Charlie was proceeded in death by brother, Thomas Lord.
The family would like to thank Crystal Coast Hospice House for their compassionate care, as well as friends of the community for the love and support the last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carteret County Humane Society and Animal Shelter.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Home in Beaufort.
(Paid obituary)
