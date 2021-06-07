Charles “Danny” Daniels, 53, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
There will be no service.
Danny was born Aug. 8, 1967, in Morehead City to Clarence and Claudia Daniels.
He is survived by his children, Amber Lawson and husband Raheem, Madison Daniels and Alyssa Daniels, all of Newport, Andrew Daniels and Darrin Daniels; sister, Christy Cannon and husband Jeremy of Newport; parents, Clarence and Claudia Daniels of Broad Creek; brother, Scott Daniels of Newport; and four grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
