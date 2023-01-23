Robert H Gaskill, 81, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, 26 day, January 2023, at the Gaskill Family Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Darryl Chadwick.
Robert was born on May 25, 1941, in Harkers Island, to the late Carl Anson Gaskill and Lola Dare Lewis Gaskill.
He was indeed a very special person. Loved by many.
Though his family have all gone before him, he is survived by a dear group of friends, much like family, that surrounded him with love, care, and compassion throughout most of his life. Some looked to him as a father while others looked to him for his honest guidance through this journey we call life. These friends and their loved ones are etched on his heart forever as his is on theirs. In a time where kindness seems to be obsolete, these precious people have shown the true kindness that only God can instill. The memories, the love, the respect, and the honor will forever endure. Look to the harbor on the white shores of the Jordan, Robert will be watching, waiting, and welcoming you. Oh, what a beautiful day that will be!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Hilton Gaskill, Jr. “Robbie”. His brother, John Carlton Gaskill. And his sister-in-law, Wanda Owens Gaskill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport, NC, so that others may receive the excellent care that Robert was given during his time with them.
