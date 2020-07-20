Samuel “Bill” Gore, 88, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private burial took place at Broad Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Gore of Newport; daughter, Karen Willis and husband Mac of Beaufort; son, Joseph Gore and wife Carolyn of Newport; grandsons, William Willis and wife Kat and Nathan Watson and wife Billie, all of Newport, Jason Watson of Beaufort and Jason Shannon and wife Shelly of Salter Path; granddaughter, Tina Eubanks and husband Ivey of Marshallberg; great-grandsons, Sean Willis of Beaufort, Mackenzie Eubanks of Marshallberg and Nathan Watson II of Newport; great-granddaughter, Emma Watson of Newport; great-great-granddaughter Lisa Agnes Willis of Beaufort; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Nora Gore; sister, Myrtle Inman; and brothers, Leo Gore and Frank Gore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain (Beaufort Unit), 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 28590.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
