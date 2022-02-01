Jeffrey “Jeff” Lewis, 67, of Broad Creek, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5th, at Broad Creek Church of God, officiated by Rev. Robbie Strickland. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Jeff was born in Morehead City, on October 18, 1954, to the late Bennie Way Lewis and Thelma Cannady Arnold. Jeff’s favorite hobbies were duck hunting and fishing. He was a master of many skills, there was nothing he couldn’t fix. His culinary skills were incredible, and he was well known for cooking the best steak you ever ate. More than anything Jeff loved his children and family, he loved Carteret County and he did things his own way no matter the cost!
He is survived by his sons, Christopher Lewis of Cape Carteret and Blake Lewis of Broad Creek; stepdaughter, Alicia Heck of West Branch, MI; sisters, Angela Clark and husband Jeff, and Bedie “BB” Rhue, all of Newport; brother, Larry Arnold Jr. and wife Monica of Broad Creek; 3 grandchildren; and former spouses, Martha Lewis and Danielle Alderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew; sister, Beverly Rogers; and stepfather, Larry Arnold Sr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
