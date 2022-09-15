Charles C. Hutton, Jr. passed away in his home in Morehead City on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Joanne Harper Hutton, as well as his daughters, Sharon Hutton Wright of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lee Ann Hutton Peek of St. Mary’s, Georgia, as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, G. Thompson Hutton, of Chappaqua, New York, and a sister, Katherine Hutton Pierce, of Alachua, Florida.
Charles was predeceased by his son, Chuck, in 2017.
Born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Charles served his country as a United State Marine, a service branch of which he was immensely proud. Charles had a successful career with Motors Insurance Corporation, a General Motors affiliate. His job took him from the familiar environs of North Carolina to Chicago and Detroit. He retired in his late 50’s and moved to Morehead City, where he and Joanne enjoyed living on Bogue Sound and navigating many boating journeys with friends and family. He and Joanne shared many fond memories spending times with friends from the “Power Squadron” of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Charles was principled, a man of integrity, direct sometimes to a fault but, especially to those who knew him well, a softie at heart. He had strong opinions on most anything but always was loyal and supportive of those who were dear to him. He will be missed.
At Charles’ request, there will be no service of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.