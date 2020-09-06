Granger C. Tyndall, 78, of Swansboro, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home on his farm on the White Oak River in Swansboro. He died in the company of his children, grandchildren, several close relatives and his loving wife, Judy.
There will be no service.
Granger was born July 13, 1942, in Kinston to Lilla Mae and Amos Tyndall. When he was 7, his family moved to a farm in Swansboro, where he lived and worked much of his life.
After graduating from Swansboro High School, Granger accepted an opportunity to play basketball at Western Carolina University, only to realize shortly after enrolling that it was too far from home.
Granger left college and worked as a farmer and businessman for the rest of his life. After working and raising their children in New Bern, Granger and Judy returned to Swansboro, where they rejoined his childhood community, boarded horses and cared for their farm.
Granger loved farming, hunting, fishing and horses. Most of all, he cherished the relationships he established with many coworkers, hunting and fishing partners and boarders over the years.
Granger worked with energy, enthusiasm and passion. He coached his children’s sports with compassion and encouragement. Granger supported people in need and saved his highest praise for those working to rebuild their lives after experiencing some natural or self-inflicted challenge.
Granger was an only child, but formed close bonds with many cousins who were his childhood playmates and lifelong friends. He built loving relationships with Judy's brothers and sisters and their children. Granger’s home was always open to friends and family, who visited often, usually unannounced and, sometimes, for extended stays.
Granger and Judy were married for 57 years and raised four children, Gwendolyn Stoecker and husband Randy of Raleigh, Amos Tyndall and wife Beverley of Chapel Hill, Anthony Tyndall and wife Vicki of Arapahoe, and Michelle Tyndall of Swansboro.
He is survived by his grandchildren, Zachary Mohn, Ryan Mohn, Judy Echols, Carl Merchant, Caroline Tyndall, Maggie Tyndall, Henry Tyndall and Will Tyndall; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Echols and Ayden Merchant; and a special nephew, Eric Creech, who lived with Granger and Judy for several years.
Granger was predeceased by his parents; and his grandson, Jonathan Merchant.
“We will forever appreciate the compassionate, skilled medical care, the loving support of neighbors and friends, and the unexpected gifts of a pandemic — remote work, virtual study, and flexible schedules — which allowed for frequent visits during his last months and helped us endure this difficult journey.”
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Granger’s memory to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Swansboro, where Granger was a member for many years, or Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
