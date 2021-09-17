Timothy “Todd” Penny, 57, of Newport, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, a day before his 58th birthday, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A memorial service is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept., 18, 2021, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Todd was born on September 14, 1963 to Timothy Edward Penny and Janice Harrison Fields in Carteret County. He attended West Carteret High School “Go Patriots.” In his Career he found his calling with Morehead Builders Supply loving his work Family and Friends. His hobbies included Playing Cards with his Friends and telling real Jokes. He loved Sports (Las Vegas Raiders, LA Dodgers, NC State), and most importantly to him his Grandbabies.
He is survived by his beloved wife, next month being 26 years, Christie Penny; Children, Emily Penny, Chason (Evans) Penny and wife Jamie, Chelsea Rowe and husband Justin, Keenan (Evans) Penny and wife Sam, Kealea Penny Fender and husband Dyllian, and Timothy Noah Penny; Grandchildren, Suzie, Brady, Jackson, Mykala, Walker, Zachery, Hayden, Riley, Victoria, Carson, Madeline, Kam, Kylee, Kazor, Nora, and Dyllilah; Siblings, Ginger Boyd and husband Milton, and Paula Parson; Nieces and Nephews, Jessica and husband Dustin, Bradley, Abigail, Tyler and Jenna, Laticia and Bunny, Darryl, Devin, Denzel, DJ, Brian and wife Christina, Brayden and Reagan, Brittany and husband Justin, Cameron and wife Tyla, Christopher, Christian, JayJay and Jenna, Garrett and Haley, Gracie, and Ethan. His work Family.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
