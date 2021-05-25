Dakota “Cody” Oden, 34, of Havelock, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Pastor Michael Manning officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Havelock.
He is survived by his mother, Loretter Oden of Havelock; two brothers, Jackie Oden and Wayne Oden, both of Havelock; two sisters, Tracey Oliver and Shanae Oliver, both of Burlington; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Armon Oliver; maternal grandparents; and paternal grandparents.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
