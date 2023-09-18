Rodney Lewis, Beaufort
Rodney Earl Lewis, 55, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023 at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at First Free will Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Richard Paterson officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort.
Sheila Bieri, Newport
Sheila Bieri, 76, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at her home surrounded by loved ones. The family will celebrate Sheila’s life privately. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Harry Hill, Beaufort
Harry Alton Hill, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
Heather Kelmell
Heather Kelmell, 47, passed away on Saturday, September 16,2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
S.M. "Bud" Myer Jr., Beaufort
S. Milton Myer Jr, 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort.
MSGT. RICHARD GENE TRAVIS SR., USMC RETIRED, Havelock
MSGT. Richard Gene Travis Sr., USMC retired, he was known as the “mint” man, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at his home. A visitation to honor Richard’s life will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, September 25th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
MGYSGT, DONALD EARLE RIDEOUT SR., U.S.M.C RETIRED, Havelock
DONALD EARLE RIDEOUT March 16, 1939 - Sept. 16, 2023 “Honey.” That’s a word said and heard by Don Rideout for 67 years after meeting Joan Trombley at 16 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. The word and his lifelong love of Joan defined him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.