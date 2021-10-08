Larry Green Maddrey, 65, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
Larry was born on November 14, 1955, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Woodie and Martha Maddrey. Working in Civil Service, he took pride in a job well done in his role at FRC East Cherry Point as a Machine Shop Supervisor.
The most important thing in Larry's life was his Family! He looked forward to spending time with his wife, girls, and Stepson on the weekend's. Their most fond memories with him were going on his boat, jetboat, jet skis, and commercial fishing with him on the intracoastal waterway. If they were not on the boat, they were riding, fishing, and setting up wrestling rings on the beach in his blue truck, Camping, taking trips to the mountains, and Bush Gardens. Most of their memories were made at Goose Creek.
When his girls got married, and started families of their own, his role shifted to being the best, Papa, and father-in-law he could be. He loved spending time with his girls, Stepson, and grandchildren, teaching them important skills like, changing tires, welding, building, and wood working skills.
He loved his animals and will be happy to be reunited with his special fury friends, Lexi and Lucy.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Tena Maddrey; daughter, Desiree Willis and husband Jody of Newport, Erin Warner and husband Michael of Newport, and Ashley Landers and husband Jesse of Tarpon Springs, FL; stepson, Harold Reide Blake lll; Sister, Barbara Helms; and grandchildren, Tyler Willis, Michael Warner Jr., Kayla Landers, Bayley Willis, Brianna Warner, Dustin Landers, Kayden Willis, and Abigail Landers.
In lieu of flowers donations can made donations can be American Diabetes Association. https://www.diabetes.org/?form=Donate.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
