Aaron Bryan Moore Sr, 32, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at ECU Health in Greenville, NC.
A funeral service was held at 2:00pm Sunday July 17, 2022, at Free Grace Wesleyan Church at Harkers Island with Pastor Clint Nelson officiating. There was a visitation one hour before the service. Burial followed at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Aaron grew up on Harkers Island and continued to be a lifelong resident of the area. He served his country for four years in the United States Air Force before starting his own Home Improvement Company.
He is survived by his parents Bryan and Michelle Moore, son Aaron Bryan Moore (A.J.), daughter Khloe Julianne Moore, and brother Benjamin Michael Moore, Aunt Carol Moore Guthrie (Dean), uncles William Headrick Moore (Andrea) and Dennis Bryon Scott II.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Walter Callis and Nora Jean Moore, maternal grandparents Dennis Bryon Scott Sr. and Patricia Ann Scott, Aunt Ramona Michelle Godwin
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
