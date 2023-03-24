Mattie Gray, 98, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 29th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Powell Osteen and Pastor Patrick Whaley.
Mattie was born on September 16, 1924, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to the late Norbert Edgerton and Margaret Edgerton Leonard. With a strong Christian faith, her life was anchored in the Word of God. Her love for the Lord was evident in everything she did and how she expressed her kindness to everyone she met. During her prosperous life, Mattie blessed numerous lives through her volunteer work. Her family calculated that she devoted over 7,000 hours of volunteer work at Carteret Health Care. In addition to her work there, she also volunteered at Martha’s Mission and her Church.
Mattie’s wonderful sense of humor would lighten your heart and brighten your day. She was forever grateful for her family and cherished quality time with each of them. Mattie will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Marshburn and husband Horace of Wallace, NC; sons, Ronald Gray and wife Karen of Earlysville, VA and Frank Gray and wife Mary of Newport, NC; sister, Bessie Tucker of Beaufort; 5 grandchildren, Mark Marshburn (Stacy), Michael Marshburn (Melissa), Evan Gray (Amanda), Ian Gray (Paige) and Kelly Gray; 11 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
