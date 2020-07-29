Herbert “Hubby” Helms, 76, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Forest Oaks Memorial Gardens, officiated by Pastor Jack Franks. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Herbert was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Wadesboro to the late Herbert and Minnie Helms. He was a dedicated employee at the naval air depot, where he worked for 33 years and retired as an aircraft examiner branch head. In his free time, he could be found in the great outdoors, where he was an avid dog hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara “Barb” Helms of the home; daughter, Wendy Meadows and husband Ron of Maysville; son, Rodney Helms and wife Angela of Havelock; brother-in-law, Larry Maddrey and wife Tena of Newport; grandchildren, Taylor Patterson and husband Jacob of Havelock, Ryan Helms of Havelock and Logan Meadows of Maysville.
The family would like to thank Martina at Craven County Hospice for all her special care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www/mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.