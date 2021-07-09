Sallie Brown Ellen Smiley, 85, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
She was the widow of Ronnie A. Smiley of Rocky Mount, who passed May 28 of COVID-19.
A joint celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Emerald Plantation Road in Emerald Isle. A graveside service for Sallie and Ronnie will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Pineview Cemetery, 761 E. Raleigh Blvd. in Rocky Mount. Pastor Freddie Braswell will officiate both services.
Sallie was born in 1936 in Rocky Mount to the late John A. Ellen and Brownie Spruill Ellen. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Olivia E. Rice (Howard); and brothers, John A. Ellen Jr. and Edward S. Ellen.
She is survived by her son, R. Newsome Moore Jr. (Pam); two granddaughters, Heather and Hope; and three great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Mary Bett Ellen of Va.; Ronnie’s brother, Larry Smiley (Debbie); and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Rocky Mount Senior High and East Carolina University, Sallie made a career first with Belk Department Store in Rocky Mount and later with Ronnie in Virginia at Business Opportunities for the Blind. After retiring, they moved to Emerald Isle where they were members of Emerald Isle Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Sallie’s caregivers (through Arosa Home Care) and Crystal Coast Hospice House for the hours of special care provided.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to Alzheimer’s Research, Emerald Isle Baptist Church, Crystal Coast Hospice House or Emerald Isle EMS.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
