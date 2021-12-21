Bobbie Lou Davis, 79, of Newport, passed away on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church at a later date.
Bobbie was born in Saginaw, Michigan, on March 27, 1942, to the late Arthur and Barbara Drinker. She was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist where she enjoyed being in the Women’s Group. Her zest and joy for life encouraged her career path as a professional clown. As a member of the Barnum and Bailey Clown School, she served as a clown for nearly 15 years, bringing joy and smiles to numerous people. While being a clown was what she was most proud of, she also worked as nurse for over 30 years. Bobbie will be fondly remembered as a loving wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Davis of the home; sons, Kevin M. Davis of Newport, NC and Jason F. Davis and wife Renee of Pinnacle, NC; sister, Sally Glasser of Adrian, MI; and brothers, Jeffrey Drinker of Roanoke, VA and Michael Drinker of Bar Harbor, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, United Service Organizations, P.O. Box 9860, Washington, DC 20077, Shriners Children's Hospital, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607, or St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 111 Hodges St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
